Bakhtiar Bumped

David Letterman’s darling is heading for the exits at CNN Headline News, and it’s not quite voluntary.

Rudi Bakhtiar—who was a regular topic of the late-night comic’s monologue a couple of years ago—has been anchoring the baby CNN’s evening program for two years but isn’t cutting it as CNN Group President Jim Walton plans yet another retooling of the channel. Bakhtiar (who didn’t respond to our interview request) was offered a slot anchoring another daypart, but her contract says prime time, so the network is releasing her. She spent last week job hunting, meeting with—among others—Fox News.