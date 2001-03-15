Baker, Field cast in pilots

Three-time Emmy-winner Kathy Baker will likely star in WB family drama pilot Murphy's Dozen and Sally Field will play a Supreme Court judge in ABC's The Bench, Reuters reports.

Baker is in final negotiations to play the matriarch of an Irish-American family of 12 children in New Jersey. If Dozen gets picked up as a series, it would mark Baker's first regular TV role since Picket Fences. Meanwhile, Field officially signed to play a U.S. Supreme Court Justice in ABC's drama pilot The Bench.