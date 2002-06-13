Bailey returns home
Marc Bailey, a San Diego native and former police officer there, is returning
to host Fox in the Morning on XETV(TV).
Bailey was anchor of Good Morning Atlanta for WAGA(TV) until April, a
news anchor at KNXV(TV) Phoenix before that, and has worked for CNN, HBO, and E!
Entertainment Television.
