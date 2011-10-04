Bailey On Board to Head TV One's Marketing Efforts

TV One has hired Kenetta Bailey to head its marketing efforts.

Beginning Oct. 10, Bailey will serve as executive vice president and CMO for the African-American-targeted service.

Most recently with We TV, Bailey will lead and manage all phases of marketing and advertising outreach efforts for TV One. Her responsibilities will encompass brand strategy development, coordination and execution across the company, including developing creative and media strategies, and leveraging and maximizing advertising and promotional investments.

As senior vice president of marketing at We TV and spinoff service Wedding Central, Bailey launched a number of successful marketing campaigns, notably season-premiere campaigns for the series Bridezillas, My Fair Wedding with David Tutera, High School Confidential, and Joan and Melissa: Joan Knows Best. She also played an integral role in the brand launch of the linear network Wedding Central in August 2009. The network has since been shuttered.

