BAFTA Takes Up the VR Cause

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has launched a new advisory group dedicated to tackling the virtual reality opportunities for the TV, film and gaming industries, the group announced Aug. 18.

Based in Los Angeles, the Virtual Reality Advisory Group will serve as BAFTA’s voice on how its members should approach VR storytelling, and “explore the most appropriate ways to incorporate VR into BAFTA’s broader remit to celebrate, develop and promote the art forms of the moving image,” the group said in a statement.

“Virtual Reality has become one of the hottest new mediums in our industry, but there remain questions around what impact it will have on our creative world,” said Chantal Rickards, CEO of BAFTA Los Angeles, in a statement. “As a global community of members representing the many sectors of the industry, BAFTA is committed to exploring these important questions and determining how best to build VR into our future initiatives.”

The group will be chaired by Roy Taylor, corporate VP of technology and content for semiconductor company AMD, and will include a mix of technology and creative content experts, BAFTA said.

“We are hugely excited to be providing a platform for discussion on VR’s significance across all the creative industries, BAFTA’s role in celebrating excellence in this field, and, crucially, how we can support the next generation of talent to find new ways to work with this medium,” said Nick Button-Brown, chair of BAFTA’s Games Committee.

“Although based in Los Angeles, the advisory group will discuss, explore and inform BAFTA’s global activities in the realms of virtual reality, and with its impact cutting across different industries, will be completely connected to our sector committees for games, film and television.”