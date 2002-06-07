BAF and Frontline join forces

Two of the nation's major producers of electronic-newsgathering, satellite-newsgathering and production vehicles --

Frontline Communications Corp. and BAF Communications -- are joining forces.

Prime Medical Services Inc., the publicly traded owner of BAF, is purchasing

Frontline from C.P. Foster for $10.8 million in cash and stock.

Frontline management, led by Jonathan Sherr, will take over the BAF

operations.

Prime said Frontline has annual sales of more than $20 million per year in

a $150 million to $200 million market.