Baer To Be Saluted By The Alliance For Children's Rights.

Neal Baer, executive producer for Law & Order: SVU, is being saluted by the Alliance For Children's rights.

Baer will receive the group's Francis M. Wheat Community Service Award for dealing with child welfare issues in the show and for "tireless community work."

Among those on hand to share the spotlight will be Emmy-winner Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T from Law & Order: SVU, show creator Dick Wolf, as well as Barry Meyere, Chairman of Warner Bros. Entertainment, which produces the show.

For those who think they've got it tough, after graduating from Harvard Medical School, Baer did his pediatrics internship at L.A.'s children's hospital while simultaneously writing for another Warner Bros. show, ER --that's why those "saving lives while sleeping standing up" scenes ring true.