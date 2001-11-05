Bader, D.C. attorney, dies at 72

Michael Bader, a Washington lawyer who played a role in the elimination of the Fairness Doctrine, died of cancer Nov. 2. He was 72 years old.

Bader was counsel to Meredith Corp., which took the FCC to court over rules requiring broadcasters to air comment from all sides of controversial issues. The case led the commission to rescind the doctrine two years later.

Bader was a founding partner of Haley, Bader & Potts. The firm later merged into Seattle-based Garvey, Schubert & Barer.

Bader was firm of counsel when he died. Bader also represented MCI in the company's fight against AT&T for licenses necessary to get into the long distance business. Bader served on the MCI board until 1998.

- Bill McConnell