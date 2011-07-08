Bachman Launches First TV Spot in Iowa
Republican presidential hopeful Michele Bachman launched her first TV spot, shown in Iowa, according to AdAge.
In the spot, the Minnesota Congresswoman was straightforward - leaving out any theatrics - instead focusing on her connection to the state and some Republican talking points, including fiscal responsibility, the article said.
In the most recent Des Moines Register poll, Bachman was just one point behind current leader Mitt Romney.
