Bachelorette wedding cash cow for couple

Now that they’ve agreed to make their reality TV-born wedding a four-hour

ABC event this fall, Bachelorette Trista Rehn and

her chosen beau, Ryan Sutter, are getting more than just their wedding paid for

and huge amounts of national exposure -- they also landed a $1 million payday.

According to The

Smoking Gun, which posted the contract on its Web site, Rehn

and Sutter received $100,000 upon signing the agreement, they will receive another

$500,000 after they get married and they will get the remaining $400,000 in

installments while the show is in production.

In exchange, Rehn and Sutter granted creative control of their wedding to the

show’s producers, although they will have some input, according to the contract.

Should Rehn and Sutter decide not to get married, they

forfeit the entire sum.