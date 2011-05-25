Bacardi Follows Suit with TV Campaign
Bacardi is following its fellow
alcohol marketers into the TV advertising industry with a campaign running on
ESPN, Comedy Central, FX and TNT reported
MediaDailyNews.
The campaign, called "Bacardi
Together" will promote its premium rum through spots, such as "Inventions" that
will showcase various inventions throughout history that have brought people
together. The spot was created by Y&R.
Bacardi is also negotiating a
deal with the NBA to promote its Gold rum, including ads on TNT during NBA
games.
Other alcohol marketers that
have recently signed marketing deals include Proximo Spirits' 1800 Tequila,
Diageo's Ketel One and Fortune Brands' Maker's Mark.
