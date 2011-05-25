Bacardi Follows Suit with TV Campaign

Bacardi is following its fellow

alcohol marketers into the TV advertising industry with a campaign running on

ESPN, Comedy Central, FX and TNT reported

MediaDailyNews.

The campaign, called "Bacardi

Together" will promote its premium rum through spots, such as "Inventions" that

will showcase various inventions throughout history that have brought people

together. The spot was created by Y&R.

Bacardi is also negotiating a

deal with the NBA to promote its Gold rum, including ads on TNT during NBA

games.

Other alcohol marketers that

have recently signed marketing deals include Proximo Spirits' 1800 Tequila,

Diageo's Ketel One and Fortune Brands' Maker's Mark.