Baby Bob, CBS spokeskid, star

CBS is looking to use Baby Bob as its newest spokesperson and digital sitcom star.

The seven-month-old, computer generated baby with an attitude will be featured in a series of humorous spots promoting new and returning CBS series, as well as the NFL on CBS. Baby Bob, who rose to fame as the chatty spokesperson for FreeInternet.com, is set to star in his own series on CBS later this year.

Baby Bob, the series, stars Joely Fisher (Ellen) and Jonathan Silverman (The Single Guy) in a comedy about a married couple who have a seven-month-old baby who can talk like an adult. The comedy is from Viacom Productions and Paramount Network TV. - Joe Schlosser