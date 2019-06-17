B&C Names 29th Annual Hall of Fame Class

Broadcasting & Cable has named the 29th annual B&C Hall of Fame. Inductees will be celebrated at an Oct. 29 gala at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom.

The 2019 Hall of Fame class includes: Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO, Entertainment Studios; show honoree Dateline NBC; Jean Dietze, president, affiliate relations, NBC Broadcasting; Channing Dungey, VP, original series, Netflix; Michael Fiorile, chairman and CEO, Dispatch Printing Co.; Chairman’s Award winner Robert Friedman, CEO, Bungalow Media + Entertainment; Greg Maffei, president and CEO, Liberty Media Corp.; David Nevins, chief creative officer of CBS Corp. and chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks; Armando Nuñez, president and CEO, CBS Global Distribution Group and chief content licensing officer, CBS Corp; Mike O’Neill, president and CEO, BMI; Kelly Ripa, host and executive producer, Live with Kelly and Ryan; Meredith Vieira, journalist, producer, news anchor and host, 25 Words or Less on Fox Television Stations; and Susan Zirinsky, CBS News president and senior executive producer. UPDATE: Alan Elkin, the CEO of Active International, will receive the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award at the gala.

“Each year we are completely awed by our Hall of Fame honorees and 2019 raises the bar yet again,” B&C Hall of Fame chairman Bill McGorry said. “This 2019 class is particularly noteworthy for the visionary change makers who routinely set the standard for forward-thinking, innovative leadership. The Hall of Fame is thrilled to add these exceptional individuals to the prestigious classes of honorees that have come before them.”

The B&C Hall of Fame takes place as part of NYC Television Week, which runs from Oct. 28-30 and features conferences on Advanced Advertising, Streaming TV, TV Data, Hispanic TV as well as the NYC Television Week 40 Under 40 awards presentation.