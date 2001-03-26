B & C adds new senior editor

BROADCASTING & CABLE has named Michael Grotticelli senior editor, in charge of the interactive media and technology coverage. He most recently served as editor of DigitalTV magazine, published by United Entertainment Media.

Over a 10-year period, he has also held editorial positions at Television Broadcast, TV Technology and Videography magazines.

"Mike has a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm about the tech and new-media sectors," says B & C Editor P.J. Bednarski. "He's a great addition to the magazine."

Grotticelli will be dividing his time between the magazine's New York City headquarters and his home office in upstate New York. He can be reached by phone at (212) 337-6952 or (518) 893-3329; by mail at 15 Ericson Dr., Greenfield Center, NY 12833; or via email at mgrotticelli@cahners.com or amgmedia@aol.com.