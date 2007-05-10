Azteca Signs Sacramento Affiliate
Hispanic network Azteca America named a new affiliate in Sacramento. Launching July 1, the station is owned by Bustos Media , which has four radio stations in the DMA. Bustos also runs an Azteca affiliate in Milwaukee.
The Sacramento-Modesto-Stockton metropolitan area is the eleventh-largest Hispanic market in the country.
Said Azteca America Chairman Luis J. Echarte, "Bustos is a seasoned Hispanic market media company that brings a lot of know-how to our affiliate group, and will bring promotional activities to a higher level than before in this market."
Azteca is announcing new affiliate agreements throughout the course of the week. Portland and Houston were previously announced.
