Azteca Signs Sacramento Affiliate

Hispanic network Azteca America named a new affiliate in Sacramento. Launching July 1, the station is owned by Bustos Media , which has four radio stations in the DMA. Bustos also runs an Azteca affiliate in Milwaukee.

The Sacramento-Modesto-Stockton metropolitan area is the eleventh-largest Hispanic market in the country.

Said Azteca America Chairman Luis J. Echarte, "Bustos is a seasoned Hispanic market media company that brings a lot of know-how to our affiliate group, and will bring promotional activities to a higher level than before in this market."

Azteca is announcing new affiliate agreements throughout the course of the week. Portland and Houston were previously announced.