Azteca America Expands Election Coverage
Azteca America will be offering that it is calling
"unprecedented live coverage of the 2012 presidential and congressional
elections" that will include updates throughout Election Day from a network of
correspondents.
The coverage will also include extended segments during the Noticiero Azteca America national
newscast and draw on material from correspondents in Washington D.C., Arizona,
Colorado, California, Florida, Nevada, Texas and Massachusetts.
The Hispanic broadcasters will also air a live program
analyzing the results as the polls close and a special post-election show on Nov.
7 at 9 p.m. ET.
"The 2012 presidential and congressional elections are a
watershed moment for the Latino community and an opportunity for the
fastest-growing component of the U.S. population to express their preferences
for the direction of this country," said Azteca America chairman Luis J.
Echarte in a statement. "We'll be with them, with up-to-date information at
every stage of the election process."
