Azteca America debuts
Azteca America made its debut Monday, not as a network but on one TV station
-- KAZA-TV channel 54.
The network -- a venture of Mexico's TV Azteca and Pappas Telecasting Cos. --
hoped to launch in more markets, but deals to acquire stations in key markets
have fallen through, including an agreement to acquire KXTX(TV) Dallas, which
was to have been its flagship station.
The network is using TV Azteca programs including novelas, game shows news
and sports. Azteca America said it continues to work on station acquisitions to
expand the network, but it gave no specific dates.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.