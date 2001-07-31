Azteca America debuts

Azteca America made its debut Monday, not as a network but on one TV station

-- KAZA-TV channel 54.

The network -- a venture of Mexico's TV Azteca and Pappas Telecasting Cos. --

hoped to launch in more markets, but deals to acquire stations in key markets

have fallen through, including an agreement to acquire KXTX(TV) Dallas, which

was to have been its flagship station.

The network is using TV Azteca programs including novelas, game shows news

and sports. Azteca America said it continues to work on station acquisitions to

expand the network, but it gave no specific dates.