Azinger Named Lead Golf Analyst for NBC Sports

Paul Azinger was officially named lead golf analyst for NBC Sports beginning in 2019.

The move was expected following the announcement that Johnny Miller would be retiring after the Phoenix Open, which ends Feb. 3.

Azinger has been working for Fox and will continue to call the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open on Fox, as well as The Masters for the BBC.

“Paul is one of the most perceptive minds in golf,” said Tommy Roy, lead golf producer, NBC Sports. “His innate ability to dissect the action in front of him and convey it to the viewer in such a concise, assured manner is what we value most across our tournament broadcast team.”

For NBC Azinger will be doing all four days of tournament coverage on the Golf Channel and NBC, beginning with the WGC-Mexico Championship, which tees off Feb. 21.

He will also contribute to other Golf Channel platforms, ranging from Golf Central’s Live From the Masters alongside former colleague Mike Tirico; develop instructional content for both on-air and via Revolution Golf and develop documentary projects for Golf Films.

During his professional golf career, Azinger won 17 tournaments including 12 PGA Tour wins and the 1993 PGA Championship.

He was lead Golf Analyst form ABC and ESPN from 2006 to 2015 and joined Fox in 2016.

“I have great admiration for both the quality of NBC Sports’ coverage and commitment to great storytelling, as well as the network’s deep commitment to the game I love,” Azinger said. “It is a great honor to cover a tremendous slate of PGA Tour and marquee events, including The Players, The Open, Ryder Cup and Tokyo Olympics. Additional opportunities to contribute to instructional and historical projects, as well as Golf Channel’s top-notch news platforms, makes this the role of a lifetime.”