Azaria Will Host Paley Center’s Annual Gala

Emmy award-winning actor Hank Azaria will host the Paley Center For Media’s annual gala in Los Angeles Dec. 8 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The event will honor The Simpsons for its “groundbreaking” impact on American television and pop culture.



Azaria has been the voice of many Simpsons characters including “Moe,” “Apu,” “Chief Wiggum,” and “Professor Frink.”



Proceeds from the annual event benefit the Paley Center’s various public and industry programming intended to increase the public’s understanding of the media’s significance in society.