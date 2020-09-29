AXS TV Sets Special Impact Wrestling Programming Leading into PPV Event

AXS TV will look to build momentum for its Oct. 24 Impact Wrestling pay-per-view event with a series of specials and events.

The Bound For Glory PPV event will be supported by "Impact Week" featuring such specials as talk-themed show Talk'n Shop: Full Keg (premiering Oct. 20) and documentary This Is Bound For Glory (Oct. 24).

In addition, the network will offer an one-hour pre-show, Live Countdown to Glory, prior to its Oct. 24 event.

“Impact Week on AXS TV demonstrates the strength of the individual Anthem brands coming together organically under our Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner,” said AXS TV General Manager Frank Tanki in a prepared statement. “This first year of IMPACT! on AXS TV proved that Impact has some of the most passionate and loyal fans in the world, and we wanted to deliver to them in a big way as we continue to grow the IMPACT brand. We worked across Anthem to create a week on AXS TV focused on providing the ultimate preview of this huge PPV event. And in addition to serving Impact's fans, we are working to deliver to our affiliates and sponsors as well."