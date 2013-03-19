AXS TV Hires Former Charter Execs Lutz, Hamilton

AXS TV on Tuesday announced the addition of Fred Lutz and Sue

Hamilton as executive VPs.

Lutz will serve as executive VP of operations and

administration, while Hamilton will

be executive VP of distribution and business development. Lutz will manage all

of AXS TV's operations outside of programming and distribution. He most

recently served as regional VP at Charter Communications, where he oversaw the

company's assets on the West Coast and Texas.

Hamilton is also

a former Charter executive, serving as executive VP of programming. Most

recently, she had been serving as an industry consultant as principal of Hamilton

Media LLC.

Both will report to AXS TV chairman and founder Mark Cuban,

who will continue to oversee the network and make all programming decisions.

AXS TV is currently in 40 million homes.