AXN picks up Next Action Star
GRB Entertainment has licensed the format for Next Action Star, a
10-episode reality show due to appear on NBC this fall, to Sony Pictures
Entertainment's AXN network.
AXN has also has licensed the movie that will be made with the competition's winners, produced by Joel Silver and titled Hit
Me.
The show's producers are combing the country to find America's next male and
female action stars who will appear in the movie.
AXN, an action and adventure channel, airs internationally in Asia, Brazil,
Israel, Japan, Latin America, Spain and Portugal.
