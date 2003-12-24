AWRT Sets Gracie Date

The Foundation of American Women in Radio and Television (AWRT) will hold its "29th Annual Gracie Allen Awards" June 21 and 22.

National winners will be feted June 22 at a dinner at the Grand Ballroom of the New York Hilton Hotel. Local winners get a luncheon at the same place one day earlier.

The awards honor programming created by, for and about women.

Last year's winners included Cable News Network's Christiane Amanpour, Cheryl Hines from Home Box Office’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Rosa Blasi of Lifetime Television’s Strong Medicine, Lia Knight of radio’s Lia Knight Show and programs including ABC’s 20/20 and CBS’ 60 Minutes.

The deadline for entries is Jan. 5.