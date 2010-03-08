AWRT Changing Name to Alliance for Women in Media

Ahead of its 60th anniversary, American Women in Radio and Television

(AWRT) is changing its name to Alliance for Women in Media (AWM) to

better reflect the industry it serves.

"As we were seeing our

membership change and expectations of our membership change, our name

really needed to reflect that," says Sylvia Strobel, 2010 chair of

AWRT's National Board of Directors and the Foundation of AWRT.

Established

in 1951, the organization's membership was historically comprised of

women working in traditional radio and TV, in local markets and on a

national level. There are 30 chapters now, and men--whom Strobel says

generally join to network and support women in business and in their

lives--currently account for about 10% of membership.

"It's now

broad-based," Strobel says of the group. "It's cable increasingly; we're

now seeing an influx of folks from new media, the Internet and

bloggers, and we're even frankly starting to see folks from the

newspaper industry as they're moving into the digital environment. We're

all creating and distributing content. We want to represent all of the

women who work in the media industry."

Strobel, who is also a partner

in the law firm Lehmann Strobel, was scheduled to unveil the name

change over the weekend at the organization's annual business meeting.

The change was approved by an overwhelming majority vote of the

membership earlier this year. The new name and logos will be rolled out

over the next several months.