AWRT book-launch fete postponed

American Women in Radio and Television has canceled its launch party for Making Waves: The 50 Greatest Women in Radio and Television.

Citing FBI and Department of Justice cautions about possible terrorism, AWRT said the

event -- which had been planned for Oct. 25 at New York's Tavern on the Green --

will be rescheduled, with date and location to be announced.

"While we are disappointed with the need to postpone this celebration of

radio and television history's most outstanding women," AWRT president

Nancy Logan said, "our paramount concern is our responsibility to allow our honorees --

many of whom are directly involved in reporting on our nation's war on

terrorism -- the ability to continue providing an uninterrupted channel of

communication from the media to the American people."

All event honorees, sponsors and ticket holders will be

contacted by AWRT in the coming days with further details and information on the

rescheduling.