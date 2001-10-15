AWRT book-launch fete postponed
American Women in Radio and Television has canceled its launch party for Making Waves: The 50 Greatest Women in Radio and Television.
Citing FBI and Department of Justice cautions about possible terrorism, AWRT said the
event -- which had been planned for Oct. 25 at New York's Tavern on the Green --
will be rescheduled, with date and location to be announced.
"While we are disappointed with the need to postpone this celebration of
radio and television history's most outstanding women," AWRT president
Nancy Logan said, "our paramount concern is our responsibility to allow our honorees --
many of whom are directly involved in reporting on our nation's war on
terrorism -- the ability to continue providing an uninterrupted channel of
communication from the media to the American people."
All event honorees, sponsors and ticket holders will be
contacted by AWRT in the coming days with further details and information on the
rescheduling.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.