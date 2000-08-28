Avstar reborn

Newsroom computer supplier Avstar Systems LLC is changing its name to iNEWS, signaling the company's effort to reposition itself as a supplier to the Internet industry as well as the broadcast world. Avstar, which is owned 50/50 by Avid Technology and Grass Valley Group, has made a significant push into the Internet space in the past six months, installing systems at Yahoo! Financevision and WebFN.com and announcing its "iNewscasting" strategy at NAB 2000.

Matt Danilowicz, president and CEO of the Madison, Wis.-based company, says iNEWS aims to be "the leading provider of tools for convergence newscasting."