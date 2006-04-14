Avid Scoops Up Sundance Digital

Nonlinear editing and video storage supplier Avid Technology, based in Tewsksbury, Mass., has acquired Irving, Texas-based automation software vendor Sundance Digital for approximately $12 million in cash.

The deal for Sundance’s Windows-based software, which is used mainly to control the playback of commercials and syndicated programming from video servers, gives Avid a stronger foothold in the master control area of broadcast stations to go along with its leading position in news- and post-production tools.

“Sundance has built a successful business with a family of open solutions that interoperate with major traffic and production systems from many companies,” says Chas Smith, VP and general manager of Avid’s Video division. “We plan to maintain this distinct advantage while also exploring opportunities to extend the powerful automation capabilities that Sundance already provides for our own transmission products. With Sundance systems in our portfolio, Avid will offer more open and streamlined broadcast production workflows across the entire spectrum of media acquisition, production and transmission.”

The companies note that Sundance's automation software already integrates with Avid’s iNEWS newsroom automation software, as well as the range of video server and graphics products that Avid added to its portfolio when it acquired Pinnacle Systems last year.