Avid Hires Greenberg to Lead Global Marketing

Avid has hired Ron Greenberg as senior VP of marketing, where he will head-up all the company's global marketing efforts.

Greenberg's

25-plus years of global marketing experience prior to joining Avid

included stints as TouchTunes Interactive Networks, where he was chief

marketing officer and senior vice president of digital media, Microsoft,

where he was general manager of enterprise and partner marketing and

IBM, where he held a variety of senior posts.

In his new post

Greenberg will oversee all the company's marketing for its hardware,

software and services as well as corporate branding and Avid's web

presence.