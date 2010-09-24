Avid Hires Greenberg to Lead Global Marketing
Avid has hired Ron Greenberg as senior VP of marketing, where he will head-up all the company's global marketing efforts.
Greenberg's
25-plus years of global marketing experience prior to joining Avid
included stints as TouchTunes Interactive Networks, where he was chief
marketing officer and senior vice president of digital media, Microsoft,
where he was general manager of enterprise and partner marketing and
IBM, where he held a variety of senior posts.
In his new post
Greenberg will oversee all the company's marketing for its hardware,
software and services as well as corporate branding and Avid's web
presence.
