Avid in the Black
By Glen Dickson
Nonlinear editing supplier Avid Technology reported revenues of $245.0 million for fourth quarter 2005, compared to $175.0 million for the same period in 2004.
The Tewksbury, Mass.-based company had net income for the quarter of $18.4 million, or $.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.5 million, or $.61 per diluted share, in fourth quarter 2004.
David Krall, Avid's president and chief executive officer, said that Avid had particularly strong sales for its Symphony Nitris editing system and Unity ISIS content-storage solution.
