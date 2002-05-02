Avanswers Shculman to retire

Legendary ad buyer Paul Schulman, president of Advanswers New York, is

retiring.

Schulman, a 42-year advertising-industry veteran, was never shy about giving

his opinions about network programs. He often served as a counterpoint to the

network spin machines each May when the new fall schedules were announced.

Schulman, 62, worked 31 years at Advanswers, now a unit of Omnicom's PHD

agency group.