Avanswers Shculman to retire
Legendary ad buyer Paul Schulman, president of Advanswers New York, is
retiring.
Schulman, a 42-year advertising-industry veteran, was never shy about giving
his opinions about network programs. He often served as a counterpoint to the
network spin machines each May when the new fall schedules were announced.
Schulman, 62, worked 31 years at Advanswers, now a unit of Omnicom's PHD
agency group.
