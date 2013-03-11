Avail-TVN Redubs Itself 'Vubiquity'

Digital video services provider Avail-TVN has picked a new

name -- Vubiquity -- in a rebranding aimed at emphasizing its multiscreen-video

strategy.

The company initiated the rebranding effort in September

2012, working with New York-based agency Stein + Partners to develop the new

name.

"Over the past six years, we've put together five companies,

and it really was about having a whole new brand of the company and really

positioning the company for the future," Vubiquity CEO Ramu Potarazu said in an

interview. "We felt this is the right opportunity to also talk about our

service offerings. Bringing the video experience to all devices -- that's what

we're all about."

The company formerly known as Avail-TVN has more than 450

employees. The privately held company has gross revenues of more than $250

million annually, and it's profitable and cash-flow positive, Potarazu said.

Asked whether the new name was prelude to an IPO, Potarazu

said, "We're going to look at our options."

