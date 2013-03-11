Avail-TVN Redubs Itself 'Vubiquity'
Digital video services provider Avail-TVN has picked a new
name -- Vubiquity -- in a rebranding aimed at emphasizing its multiscreen-video
strategy.
The company initiated the rebranding effort in September
2012, working with New York-based agency Stein + Partners to develop the new
name.
"Over the past six years, we've put together five companies,
and it really was about having a whole new brand of the company and really
positioning the company for the future," Vubiquity CEO Ramu Potarazu said in an
interview. "We felt this is the right opportunity to also talk about our
service offerings. Bringing the video experience to all devices -- that's what
we're all about."
The company formerly known as Avail-TVN has more than 450
employees. The privately held company has gross revenues of more than $250
million annually, and it's profitable and cash-flow positive, Potarazu said.
Asked whether the new name was prelude to an IPO, Potarazu
said, "We're going to look at our options."
