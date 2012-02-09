Ava Jordhamo, Featured Panelist, "Women of New York 2012"

TOREGISTER FOR THE WOMEN OF NY EVENT APRIL 10, 2012, CLICK HERE



Ava

Jordhamo, president of Zenith Media New York, is a pioneer in the media

industry, responsible for overseeing all functions of the New York

office, including budgeting, fiscal responsibility, and talent and employee

management.



Since joining Zenith in 1995, Ava's flawless execution and

negotiating power have advanced the ROI of Zenith's world-class roster of clients

including Toyota, Lexus, Verizon, Reckitt Benckiser, NestlÃ©, JPMorgan Chase, Sonic,

and Boston Beer. Instrumental in working with partners like Rentrak to advance

her clients' metrics, she is the force behind some of today's most innovative

and notable campaigns including the Toyota Concert Series featured on TODAY, and the Toyota Halftime Report on

Sunday Night Football.





Most recently, Ava served as president of execution for Zenith,

where she negotiated integrated, multi-faceted campaigns and tested new and

emerging media technologies across a diverse roster of category-leading clients,

while managing a staff of over 100.





Among her

many accolades, Ava was named Advertising Working Mother of the Year in 2009.









