Ava Jordhamo, Featured Panelist, "Women of New York 2012"
Ava
Jordhamo, president of Zenith Media New York, is a pioneer in the media
industry, responsible for overseeing all functions of the New York
office, including budgeting, fiscal responsibility, and talent and employee
management.
Since joining Zenith in 1995, Ava's flawless execution and
negotiating power have advanced the ROI of Zenith's world-class roster of clients
including Toyota, Lexus, Verizon, Reckitt Benckiser, NestlÃ©, JPMorgan Chase, Sonic,
and Boston Beer. Instrumental in working with partners like Rentrak to advance
her clients' metrics, she is the force behind some of today's most innovative
and notable campaigns including the Toyota Concert Series featured on TODAY, and the Toyota Halftime Report on
Sunday Night Football.
Most recently, Ava served as president of execution for Zenith,
where she negotiated integrated, multi-faceted campaigns and tested new and
emerging media technologies across a diverse roster of category-leading clients,
while managing a staff of over 100.
Among her
many accolades, Ava was named Advertising Working Mother of the Year in 2009.
