Autism documentary is a go at HBO

HBO plans to show George, filmmaker Henry Corra's documentary on his autistic son that the channel at first rejected because the 17-year-old "wasn't autistic enough."

The network originally agreed to pay $300,000 to co-produce the documentary, but, Corra says, Executive Vice President Sheila Nevins pulled the plug on it after seeing the first 30 minutes because his son's condition was not more severe. She said she had been expecting a person comparable to Dustin Hoffman's character in the film Rainman.

The network's initial rejection of the film, along with Corra's crestfallen reaction, will be included in the completed version.