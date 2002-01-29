Attorney pushes for Clear Channel scrutiny

The Federal Communications Commission should investigate Clear Channel

Communications Inc.'s business practices, wrote Washington, D.C.-based attorney

Arthur Belendiuk to FCC chairman Michael Powell Friday.

On behalf of clients David Ringer and M&M Broadcasting, Belendiuk has

filed petitions at the FCC outlining allegations that Clear Channel uses front

companies to buy and hold radio stations for itself until the FCC's rules change

in its favor.

Belendiuk has focused on radio stations in Chillicothe and Columbus, Ohio;

Waco, Texas; and Hudson and Catskill, N.Y.

The FCC's Mass Media bureau approved the transfer of radio licenses to Clear

Channel in the New York markets Jan. 17, and Belendiuk would like the agency to

hold that approval until it can examine the company.

Last week, Rep. Howard Berman (D-Calif.) also asked the FCC and the

Department of Justice to investigate Clear Channel.