AT&T/Hallmark: Still No Talks...Or Carriage

No news was not good news for Hallmark Channels or its viewers.

According to a Hallmark spokesperson, there are still no talks with AT&T in its second day of being dark on the telco's U-Verse system.

A Hallmark

spokesperson said that in the hundreds of negotiations it has conducted

in its nine years on the air, including ones that went beyond the

deadline, this is the first time it has gone dark

on any system.

AT&T

replaced Hallmark Channels with other programming just after midnight

Aug. 31 after the two sides could not come to an agreement on a new

deal.

AT&T has

said it offered to continue carrying the channel on the old terms

without a contract while they continued to negotiate, but that Hallmark

declined. A Hallmark spokesperson said an extension

was not granted because it received a termination letter from AT&T.

Talks broke off last week but resumed this week and went right up to the deadline, breaking off soon after.

AT&T has

charged that Hallmark has "refused to adhere to key obligations" under

its current deal, while Hallmark President Bill Abbott countered that he

was "stunned" by what he called the "apparent

disregard for the facts in AT&T's statement regarding our

negotiations."