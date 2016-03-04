AT&T, Videology Ink Programmatic TV Ad Pact

Establishing a key foothold in the world of programmatic TV, AT&T said it has launched an automated, self-service private marketplace for linear TV advertising in partnership with Videology.

AT&T announced VIP Thursday at the Videology “Full Frontal” Upfront event.

AT&T’s data-driven, programmatic system, called the Video Inventory Platform (VIP), will work off a web-based interface that aims to simplify targeting and planning for TV advertisers and ad agencies.

VIP, it added, will enable those partners to build campaigns using the AT&T AdWorks national TV ad inventory on all cable networks and dayparts across 26 million homes in all 210 DMAs.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.

(Photo via Bill Bradford's Flickr. Image taken on March 4, 2016 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)