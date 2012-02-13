AT&T U-verse Will Keep Seeing Starz

AT&T struck a multiyear extension of its affiliation agreement with Starz Entertainment for U-verse TV, covering linear, HD, on-demand and authenticated online services.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

AT&T signed its original distribution agreement with Starz in 2006. The telco signed a renewal with the premium programmer in March 2011, when it first became a TV Everywhere affiliate.

The latest deal encompasses 19 Starz Entertainment premium channels and feeds, including all 14 distinct Starz and Encore channels (including Encore Español), West Coast feeds of the flagship Starz and Encore channels, plus IndiePlex, RetroPlex and the recently launched MoviePlex.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.