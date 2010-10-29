AT&T U-Verse Tips Off Carriage Of NBA TV

AT&T and NBA Digital have inked a pact tipping off carriage of NBA TV on the telco's U-verse TV platform.

The

deal, terms of which were not disclosed, places NBA TV, with some 275

live games and its array of studio, news and original programming. on

U-verse's U300 package on channel 632, as well the carrier's HD

Technology tier on channel 1632.

With the addition on the widely

penetrated package, NBA TV has boosted its roster to some 55 million

homes from 53 million, according to league officials.

"We're proud to

bring NBA TV to U-verse TV customers. It's a great addition to the

U-verse TV channel lineup," said Dan York, president of content,

AT&T, in announcing the contract. "This deal helps us with important

strategic content initiatives and gives our U-verse TV customers access

to even more exciting sports content, and in stunning HD."

