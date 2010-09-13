AT&T U-verse Takes On TWC In North Carolina

AT&T hopes to poach Time Warner Cable customers in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, announcing Monday that has begun marketing U-verse triple play in parts of Guilford, Forsyth, Rockingham and Alamance counties.

North Carolina is one of the states formerly served by BellSouth; AT&T completed the acquisition of BellSouth in 2007.

"Cable has been the only game in town for too long, and we're excited to change that today in the Triad area," Alison Hall, AT&T Carolinas vice president and general manager, said in a statement. "We know customers want a better choice to break free from cable, and AT&T U-verse is the answer. We'll continue to make U-verse TV even better for customers with regular upgrades and new cool applications that enhance your TV experience."



