AT&T U-Verse Signs TWC SportsNet Deal

The distribution dominoes continued to fall for Time Warner

Cable's Los Angeles market sports channel, with AT&T U-Verse the latest to

reach a carriage agreement.

AT&T is the third distributor to sign a deal for Time

Warner Cable Sports Net and its sister Spanish language RSN Time Warner Cable

Deportes. On Friday,

Charter Communications and Verizon FiOs signed similar deals.

The networks are the local TV homes for the NBA Los Angeles

Lakers, MLS LA Galaxy and WNBA Los Angeles Sparks. U-Verse will launch the

channels on Oct. 30 to its customers in Southern California (Los Angeles, San

Diego, Bakersfield and much of Fresno) with the U100 package and above on

channel 1777 in HD and channel 777 in SD. Time Warner Cable Deportes will be

available in the U300 package or U-Latino package on channel 1778 in HD and channel

778 in SD.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.