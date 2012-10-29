AT&T U-Verse Signs TWC SportsNet Deal
The distribution dominoes continued to fall for Time Warner
Cable's Los Angeles market sports channel, with AT&T U-Verse the latest to
reach a carriage agreement.
AT&T is the third distributor to sign a deal for Time
Warner Cable Sports Net and its sister Spanish language RSN Time Warner Cable
Deportes. On Friday,
Charter Communications and Verizon FiOs signed similar deals.
The networks are the local TV homes for the NBA Los Angeles
Lakers, MLS LA Galaxy and WNBA Los Angeles Sparks. U-Verse will launch the
channels on Oct. 30 to its customers in Southern California (Los Angeles, San
Diego, Bakersfield and much of Fresno) with the U100 package and above on
channel 1777 in HD and channel 777 in SD. Time Warner Cable Deportes will be
available in the U300 package or U-Latino package on channel 1778 in HD and channel
778 in SD.
