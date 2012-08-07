AT&T U-verse Reaches Multiyear Extension for NFL Network, RedZone

AT&T U-verse TV has reached a multiyear extension to continue carrying the NFL Network and its offshoot, RedZone Channel.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

NFL Network is available on U-verse on its U200 package and above on HD

channel 1630 and SD channel 630. NFL RedZone, which airs live in-game footage during Sundays

throughout the regular season, is offered in the HD Premium Tier on HD

channel 1629. This season will see NFL Network add five Thursday primetime games to its slate.

"We are thrilled to continue offering the popular NFL Network and NFL RedZone channels to U-verse TV customers, just ahead of football season," said Jeff Weber, president of content and advertising sales, AT&T Converged Services. "This agreement is an example of how we continue to deliver exciting, quality content to customers."

"AT&T U-verse is one of the top television providers in the country and we are excited its subscribers will continue to enjoy the only network that delivers football 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," added John Malkin, NFL Network's VP of affiliate distribution.