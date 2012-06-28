AT&T U-verse May Drop AMC Nets on June 30

AT&T says AMC Networks is seeking an "excessive rate increase" from the telco to keep AMC, IFC and WE tv on U-verse TV, with the current carriage deal set to expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on June 30.

Separately, Dish Network has threatened to drop AMC's networks on June 30, also citing the programmer's demands for higher fees.

AT&T said in a statement, "We are making every effort to reach a fair agreement and continue providing these channels to our customers... We've been in ongoing negotiations to renew this agreement, but AMC Networks is seeking an excessive rate increase in our overall fees for the right to deliver these channels."

In a statement Thursday, AMC said, "We are disappointed that, just days before the July 15 season premiere of AMC's Breaking Bad, we have not yet reached an agreement with AT&T that adequately reflects the popularity of our programming and AMC's position as a top-tier network with acclaimed shows like The Walking Dead, basic cable's highest-rated scripted drama series."

