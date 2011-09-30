AT&T U-verse Expands Hispanic VOD Offering

AT&T U-verse had added additional Latin-music themed content to its On Demand En Espanol TV offering.

The new content builds on a number of recent partnerships with the Latin music industry and recording artists to offer a series of private concerts, behind-the-scenes clips, rehearsals and interviews from popular Latin recording artists.

In addition to the expanded on demand content for TVs, subscribers will also be able to access material online and via mobile devices.

For example, subscribers will be able to view private concerts from Franco De Vita and Natalia Jimenez online as part of the telco's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

"It's crucial in today's society for Hispanic consumers to feel like they have a source of information that will give them a sense of connectedness to their roots, culture and heritage," said Roberto Garcia, executive director, Hispanic marketing at AT&T, in a statement. "Music is and will always be a very big part of who Hispanics are, and how they choose to express themselves."

In recent years, AT&T has collaborated with music labels to showcase a number of Latin music stars, including JUANES, Mana, Wisin y Yandel, Natalia Jimenez, Franco de Vita, Luis Fonsi, Juan Luis Guerra, Don Omar, Christian Castro, Alexis y Fido, Paulina Rubio, Thalia and Venezuelan duo Chino y Nacho.

Victor Gonzalez, president of Universal Music Latin Entertainment noted in a statement the collaboration between the label and AT&T has "helped us design unique platforms...to showcase the new releases from some of our most talented artists."