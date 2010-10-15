AT&T: Suggestions Hallmark Was Back On U-Verse Are 'Innaccurate'

There is still no deal between AT&T and

Hallmark Channels.

In response to a post from someone who said there

were subscribers to the high-end U450 U-verse tier who could get Hallmark,

AT&T had initially responded in a post Thursday that "If someone is

seeing it come up, it may be a glitch in the system."

But a spokesperson said Friday: "We looked

into it further, and the reports on Facebook were simply inaccurate."

Hallmark and Hallmark Movie Channel have been off

the telco's MVPD service since the end of August, the deadline for

reaching a carriage deal that remains undone.

Its subs could be confusing programs on Hallmark

with the same shows that also appear elsewhere on U-Verse. AT&T says on its

Web page about the carriage dispute that "several of Hallmark's programs are

available on other U-verse channels."

A Hallmark spokesperson said that was likely a

reference to shows like I Love Lucy, Golden Girls or Who's theBoss, that are not exclusive to the

channel, adding that "it does not mean any of our originals or exclusive content."

A U-verse spokesperson confirmed that the reference on the site was to sitcoms

that air on other nets.