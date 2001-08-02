AT&T is still seeking suitors

More than one company has signed confidentiality agreements to obtain

detailed financial information about AT&T Broadband, but the company

wouldn't identify them.

AT&T has been trying to attract suitor to counter Comcast Corp.'s $58

billion bid for AT&T's cable systems, but it's not clear whether anyone is

going to seriously bid.

AOL and Disney have both retained investment bankers to study AT&T's

cable unit.

Comcast hasn't signed an agreement because it would block the MSO from trying

to line up partners to support its bid.

CNBC reported that Microsoft and Disney were considering trying to invest

directly in AT&T Broadband and let AT&T spin the unit

off.