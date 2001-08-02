AT&T is still seeking suitors
By John Higgins
More than one company has signed confidentiality agreements to obtain
detailed financial information about AT&T Broadband, but the company
wouldn't identify them.
AT&T has been trying to attract suitor to counter Comcast Corp.'s $58
billion bid for AT&T's cable systems, but it's not clear whether anyone is
going to seriously bid.
AOL and Disney have both retained investment bankers to study AT&T's
cable unit.
Comcast hasn't signed an agreement because it would block the MSO from trying
to line up partners to support its bid.
CNBC reported that Microsoft and Disney were considering trying to invest
directly in AT&T Broadband and let AT&T spin the unit
off.
