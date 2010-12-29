AT&T Sets 2011 Rate Hikes For U-Verse TV
AT&T -- which once argued that telco competition would keep a lid
on cable rates -- will increase monthly pricing for U-verse TV packages
by up to 10% in early 2011, its second consecutive year of hikes.
Effective
Feb. 1, 2011, the regular monthly price of U-verse TV packages will be:
U-family, $54; U100, $59; U200, $69; U200 Latino, $79; U300, $84; and
U450 $117. According to AT&T, customers on a current U-verse TV
pricing promotion will continue to receive the promotional benefit until
the applicable promotion ends.
For customers who ordered or
will order a TV package from Feb. 1, 2009, through Jan. 31, 2011, the
new rates represent increases of 2.4% to 9.3%.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.