AT&T moves Stackhouse to Chicago

The shuffle continues at AT&T Broadband as the cable unit moves the head of its Denver system to its larger and more important Chicago cluster.

Joe Stackhouse was named senior vice president for the Greater Chicago

Market, which serves 1.7 million customers.

Stackhouse is currently senior vice president of AT&T Broadband's Denver

region.

Stackhouse replaces Joyce Gabb Kneeland, a former cellular phone executive

who had been in the job for 15 months.

She is, as they say, leaving to pursue other interests.

Basically, look for new CEO Bill Schleyer and COO Ron Cooper-both

ex-Continental Cablevision executives-to move longtime cable executives into

slots held by various telephone-industry veterans AT&T had previously

hired.

Stackhouse has been at the Denver cable system since 1984 when

Tele-Communications Inc. owned it.