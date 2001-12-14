AT&T moves Stackhouse to Chicago
The shuffle continues at AT&T Broadband as the cable unit moves the head of its Denver system to its larger and more important Chicago cluster.
Joe Stackhouse was named senior vice president for the Greater Chicago
Market, which serves 1.7 million customers.
Stackhouse is currently senior vice president of AT&T Broadband's Denver
region.
Stackhouse replaces Joyce Gabb Kneeland, a former cellular phone executive
who had been in the job for 15 months.
She is, as they say, leaving to pursue other interests.
Basically, look for new CEO Bill Schleyer and COO Ron Cooper-both
ex-Continental Cablevision executives-to move longtime cable executives into
slots held by various telephone-industry veterans AT&T had previously
hired.
Stackhouse has been at the Denver cable system since 1984 when
Tele-Communications Inc. owned it.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.