AT&T Loses 64,000 Satellite TV Subs In Q4

As AT&T packs on more U-verse TV subs -- ending 2010 with 2.99

million, netting 246,000 in the fourth quarter -- it is steadily

shedding satellite TV customers, dropping 64,000 in the last three

months of 2010.

Currently, AT&T has an exclusive reseller deal

with DirecTV to offer satellite TV in areas where it doesn't offer

U-verse. AT&T also previously had an agreement with Dish Network,

which expired Jan. 31, 2009.

AT&T

reported 1.93 million satellite TV connections as of the end of 2010,

down 11.2% from 2.17 million a year earlier. The company does not break

out how many of those are DirecTV versus Dish customers.

Verizon

also has a reseller deal with DirecTV, offering the satellite service

outside the FiOS footprint, but the telco does not disclose how many of

its subscribers take the service.

