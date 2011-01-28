AT&T Loses 64,000 Satellite TV Subs In Q4
As AT&T packs on more U-verse TV subs -- ending 2010 with 2.99
million, netting 246,000 in the fourth quarter -- it is steadily
shedding satellite TV customers, dropping 64,000 in the last three
months of 2010.
Currently, AT&T has an exclusive reseller deal
with DirecTV to offer satellite TV in areas where it doesn't offer
U-verse. AT&T also previously had an agreement with Dish Network,
which expired Jan. 31, 2009.
AT&T
reported 1.93 million satellite TV connections as of the end of 2010,
down 11.2% from 2.17 million a year earlier. The company does not break
out how many of those are DirecTV versus Dish customers.
Verizon
also has a reseller deal with DirecTV, offering the satellite service
outside the FiOS footprint, but the telco does not disclose how many of
its subscribers take the service.
