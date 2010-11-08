AT&T Launches Mobile App for Windows Phone 7

AT&T has launched the AT&T U-verse Mobile app for Windows Phone 7 devices and is allowing any AT&T Windows Phone user to use the app watch hit TV shows for free for 30 days. The company is also making the shows available for free until February 1, 2011 to any AT&T U-verse TV customer that subscribes to the U100, U200 and U200 Latino packages. Customers will be charged $9.99 a month once the free trial ends.

The application will be initially available on the HTC Surround and Samsung Focus smart phones and will soon be available on the LG Quantum devices powered by Windows Phone 7.

The launch is part of a larger strategy of making TV available on more devices, with the telco having already launched U-verse Online, U-verse TV on Xbox 360 and U-verse Mobile. The launch of the app for Windows Phone 7 means that the U-verse mobile app works on more than 10 different smart phones and on four major mobile operating systems.

"We're excited for more AT&T customers to see what the U-verse experience is all about and we'll continue to expand this app to even more customers and devices," said Jeff Weber, vice president of video services, AT&T Mobility and Consumer Markets in a statement.