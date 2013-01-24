AT&T Keeps Driving U-verse Forward in Q4

U-verse continues to buoy AT&T's consumer wireline unit -- with the telco adding 192,000 TV and 609,000 U-verse Internet customers in the fourth quarter of 2012 -- as revenue from the IP-based services offset its ongoing DSL and voice line losses.

AT&T's IPTV service stood at 4.54 million subscribers as of the end of 2012, up 19.7% from a year earlier. It had 7.7 million U-verse Internet customers (a year-over-year increase of 48%), and for the first time AT&T counted more U-verse Internet than legacy DSL customers. The telco lost 611,000 DSL lines in the period, for a net loss of 2,000 wireline broadband connections, although total broadband average revenue per unit was up more than 10% year over year.

U-verse represented 61% of AT&T's $5.5 billion residential wireline revenue for the fourth quarter of 2012, up from 53% in the year-earlier quarter and 45% two years ago.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.